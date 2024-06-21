Amano McGann and ParkChirp Announce Integration for Seamless Parking Reservations

Amano McGann, Inc., the leading provider of Parking Access and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) in North America, and ParkChirp, the parking industry’s leading enterprise software platform, are thrilled to announce that Amano ONE and ParkChirp are now integrated.

The collaboration enables parking management to engage with ParkChirp to allow parkers to reserve and pre-pay for their parking session and sign up for monthly parking via the ParkChirp app at garages equipped with Amano ONE. Parkers can immediately enter the garage by simply scanning their QR code. The solution offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience to parkers and a seamless monthly parking administration process for parking management.

“We are delighted to announce the integration of Amano ONE with ParkChirp. This represents a significant step forward in enhancing the parking experience,” said John Daniels, VP of CVPS & Strategic Accounts. “This collaboration combines the robust capabilities of Amano ONE’s PARCS technology with ParkChirp’s user-friendly reservation and monthly billing platform, making parking more accessible. Our goal has always been to innovate and provide superior solutions, and this partnership underscores our commitment to achieving that vision.”

“ParkChirp is excited to release this integration with Amano ONE, which is a big step forward in improving the parker experience at garages nationwide,” said Erik Eloe, COO of ParkChirp. “The combined solution furthers our shared goal of seamlessly integrating our accounting platform with in-lane technology and providing robust, real-time data to operators and property owners. We are excited to be able to continue to bring innovative solutions to the market for our partners.”

The integration aims to provide users with a seamless process from reservation to parking, enhancing convenience and operational efficiency. By combining Amano ONE’s advanced PARCS technology with ParkChirp’s intuitive reservation system and monthly parker platform, users can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience at competitive rates.

To learn more about the Amano ONE/ParkChirp integration, email insidesales(at)amanomcgann.com.

About Amano McGann

Amano McGann is a parking and security technology company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The next-generation products Amano McGann offers allow their clients to effectively manage on and off-street parking operations and monitor and secure their facilities.

As a member of the Amano Group, a worldwide organization with annual revenues in excess of $1 billion, they are global leaders in the manufacturing and distributing hardware and software solutions for the parking industry. Amano McGann produces and distributes equipment and software in and from their United States-based manufacturing facility. With an extensive branch and authorized dealer network, they offer a high level of service and experience to cater to their customers' parking needs. For more information about Amano McGann’s integrated solutions visit www.amanomcgann.com.

About ParkChirp

Designed by seasoned real estate professionals with extensive parking industry experience, the cloud-based ParkChirp Platform is the first fully connected, end-to-end revenue management platform built specifically to support parking operations. The platform was built with the goals of providing an improved customer experience, maximize revenue control, streamline back office processes and provide detailed data in real time. For more information about ParkChirp visit www.parkchirp.com.

Contact: Sabrina Amerson

Tel: 612-331-2020 ext. 6148