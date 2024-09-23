Clever and APCOA to Power Thousands of Parking Spaces with Electric Charging Infrastructure in Denmark

Clever, Denmark's largest charging operator, and APCOA, Europe’s leading parking operator, are joining forces to transform a significant number of Denmark’s parking spaces into charging hubs for electric cars. The initial goal is to establish more than 5,000 public charging points by 2028.

In the coming years, parking companies in Denmark will undergo a major transformation. Alongside traditional parking services, offering electric charging infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. The new collaboration between Clever and APCOA Denmark aims to ensure that electric vehicle drivers across the country have easy and convenient access to charging options at thousands of parking spaces.

The first phase of this partnership involves installing approximately 5,000 Clever charging stations at APCOA Denmark’s parking facilities nationwide by 2028, which will form part of Denmark's largest integrated charging and parking network.

“We are witnessing a growing demand for charging options at our more than 3,000 locations. The need and expectation to charge vehicles while parking will only continue to increase. This necessitates a significant enhancement of our parking facilities to make it even easier and more attractive for electric vehicle owners to choose us. We are therefore delighted to partner with Clever to accelerate the green transition and electrify several thousand of our parking spaces, while also expanding Denmark's charging infrastructure,” said Michael Christensen, Managing Director of APCOA Denmark.

APCOA Denmark will advise site owners on integrating charging with parking, while Clever will handle the installation, maintenance, and day-to-day operation of their charging stations at the sites.

“Parking spaces are a crucial part of our infrastructure and play a key role in supporting sustainable mobility. That’s why collaborating with APCOA Denmark, which operates over 3,000 locations across the country, is a natural fit for Clever. Our ambition is to establish more than 5,000 public charging points at APCOA Denmark’s parking facilities by 2028, offering even more charging options where Danes need them most in their daily lives. This partnership benefits Danish electric vehicle drivers and supports the green transition in transportation,” said Casper Kirketerp-Møller, CEO of Clever.

Currently, APCOA Denmark operates 120 charging points, which Clever’s subscription customers will be able to use as if they were Clever’s. This feature will be implemented during this autumn.

Additionally, in the nearest future, the APCOA FLOW app will support ad hoc payments for charging at all of Clever’s 8,500 public charging stations, seamlessly integrating parking and charging in a single app. The pricing for these services will be determined by APCOA based on the prevailing market rates.

FACTS

APCOA's 120 existing charging points will be visible in the Clever app soon. Customers will then be able to use them every other Clever charging point. This feature will be implemented during this autumn.Clever customers will also be able to use Clever's future charging points at APCOA sites in the same way as Clever's other charging points. Users of the APCOA FLOW app will be able to use the app for ad hoc payments at all of Clever’s public charging points.

About APCOA

APCOA is Europe's leading parking operator with more than 50 years of industry expertise. With its 5,000 employees, the Group manages more than 1.8 million individual parking spaces at 13,000 locations in 13 European countries. The company is active in the areas of parking, charging, technologies and urban solutions. With its consistent “asset light” business model, APCOA is a trusted partner, maximising value for private and public real estate owners.

Via its open digital platform, APCOA FLOW, the company connects on-street and off-street car parks with owners, partners, customers and their vehicles. Based on this technology, APCOA is transforming its car parks into urban hubs, creating the physical and digital infrastructure for mobility, logistics, EV charging and a wide range of innovative services that enable a more convenient mobility experience.

The environment also benefits: With its digital services and intelligent Traffic Management System, the company actively contributes to the reduction of emissions in cities by decreasing the volume of logistics traffic and vehicles searching for parking. By connecting parking, mobility, and proximity services for urban living, APCOA is positioned to become an integral part of the digital and physical Smart City ecosystem.

Further information can be found at apcoa.com and urban-hubs.com

About APCOA Denmark

APCOA Danmark A/S is part of the APCOA Group, which is Europe's leading parking operator with more than 50 years of expertise. With its 5,000 employees, the group manages more than 1.6 million parking bays at 13,000 locations in 12 European countries. The company is active in the areas of parking, charging, technologies and urban solutions. The company actively contributes to reducing emissions in cities by reducing the volume of traffic for logistics and the search for parking spaces. By combining parking, mobility and services for urban living, APCOA is an integral part of the digital and urban ecosystem.

About Clever

Clever is Denmark's largest charging operator with more than 39,000 charging points distributed around cities, the countryside, at the workplace, at the supermarket and along the highways.

Clever is owned by the jointly owned energy and fiber network groups Andel (94.9 percent) and NRGi (5.1 percent).