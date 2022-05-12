APCOA Delivers Bespoke Parking Solution for University of Warwick

The University of Warwick set out to provide a more sustainable and flexible approach to car park management of its 24 car parks across its main campus. This complex and innovative change was successfully delivered by APCOA in February 2022 following the award of a 5-year contract at the end of September 2021.

Having invested heavily in developing its own innovative cloud-based parking technology over recent years which now operates in 5 countries, APCOA has been able to use its end-to-end parking management system, Parkway, to deliver a genuinely bespoke solution which is tailored to the varying needs of the university’s end users.

Highlights Include:

Parking Management and Enforcement:

Over 6,000 parking spaces at the university are now managed via APCOA’s Parkway ANPR solution which is fully integrated into its digital platform.

Digital Platform:

A flexible digital platform which provides a range of customer-centric solutions including pre-book and a self-service portal for use by staff and students. This has enabled a unique approach to charging, with account linked payments based on car park locations and permit tariffs aligned to actual car park visits made by drivers using daily charging methodology. Maximum spend limit thresholds reduce the amount users spend on their weekly parking. The digital platform also manages concessions for Blue Badge and Residents and provides whitelist solutions which supports third-party stakeholder parking permissions.

Wide Range of Convenient Payment Options:

Including the provision of APCOA Connect which provides AutoPay and LatePay features at all car parks plus the deployment of intelligent smart cashless kiosks at the Sports & Wellness Hub and the Arts Centre, two of the busiest uses of parking on site. We will also be providing APCOA ScanPay.

APCOA Analytics:

Provision of multiple different dashboards which give the University real-time access to information and analytics, allowing them to make informed decisions.

Kim Challis, APCOA’s Regional MD for UK & Ireland said: “It’s been great to work closely with the University of Warwick, which employs nearly 7,000 people, teaches almost 30,000 students and is consistently ranked among the UK’s top 10 universities. We’ve been pleased to deliver this complex project in a short timescale and help them achieve their aims. It illustrates how APCOA’s end-to-end parking management system, Parkway, can easily be configured and tailored to meet specific client needs.

It’s also really important for us to develop sustainable solutions and Parkway’s ticketless and cashless technology does that – reducing the use of energy and paper and lowering the carbon footprint by significantly reducing the number of vehicle visits required for maintenance or cash collection.”

Parvez Islam, Director of Environmental Sustainability at the University of Warwick said: “This project has revolutionized the way we manage the University parking arrangements. The new system and technology provide much needed improvements, supporting our sustainable transport strategy and modal shift objectives. The flexibility from APCOA to meet our needs and requirements will help generate income and support our sustainability targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.”

George Saxon, Head of Transport Systems and Operations at the University of Warwick said: “The APCOA team have been great to work with, providing a full package of expertise and on-site skills to successfully guide the project from conception to completion in a short time window that will maximise our strategic and operational benefits.”

About APCOA PARKING Group

APCOA PARKING Group is Europe's leading parking operator with 50 years of industry expertise. With its 4,700 employees, the company manages more than 1.7 million individual parking spaces at over 12,000 locations. These parking spaces are all situated in the proximity of 70% of the population of APCOAs 13 countries' organizations. With its consistent "asset light" business model, APCOA is the trusted partner who maximizes value for private and public real estate owners

Via its open digital platform APCOA FLOW, the company connects on-street and off-street car parks with clients, partners, customers and their vehicles. Based on this technology, APCOA is transforming its car parks into Urban Hubs, providing the physical and digital infrastructure for mobility, logistics, e-charging, and technology-based services. Customers profit from innovative and convenient experiences provided by APCOA and its partners which use the car parks to deliver their services. The environment also benefits as the company actively contributes to the reduction of emissions in cities by decreasing the volume of traffic for logistics and searching for parking. By connecting parking, mobility and services for urban life, APCOA is positioned to be an integral part of the digital and physical urban ecosystem.