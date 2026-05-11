APCOA Supports National Blue Badge Week to Protect Accessible Parking

As National Blue Badge Awareness Week shines a spotlight on the misuse of disabled parking permits, APCOA is reaffirming its commitment to protecting accessible parking spaces for those who genuinely need them.

The national campaign supports local authorities in tackling Blue Badge fraud, safeguarding access for disabled motorists and gathering valuable enforcement data. As a leading provider of enforcement services to 22 local authorities across the UK and Ireland, APCOA plays a key role in supporting this effort through proactive patrols and specialist enforcement technology.

The Blue Badge scheme is designed to support the independence and mobility of disabled people, helping them access essential services and participate fully in everyday life. Misuse of a badge not only limits parking availability for legitimate users but also constitutes a criminal offence.

To strengthen enforcement activity, APCOA’s technology team has developed a dedicated Blue Badge App, enabling Civil Enforcement Officers to instantly verify badge details directly with the Department for Transport using handheld devices. The technology helps identify potentially fraudulent or misused badges quickly and efficiently during patrols.

Across just three APCOA contracts with the highest levels of Blue Badge enforcement activity, Civil Enforcement Officers inspected almost 69,000 badges in 2025 as part of routine and enhanced patrols, with nearly 2,000 referred to issuing authorities on suspicion of fraudulent use. These referrals allow local authorities to investigate and prosecute offenders where appropriate, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to Blue Badge misuse and helping deter future fraud.

By combining technology, expertise and collaboration, APCOA continues to support local authorities in ensuring accessible parking spaces remain available for some of the more vulnerable members of the communities in which we work.

National Blue Badge Awareness Week runs from 11th – 15th May 2026.

About APCOA

APCOA is Europe's leading parking operator with more than 50 years of industry expertise. With its 5,000 employees, the Group manages more than 1.8 million individual parking spaces at 13,000 locations in 13 European countries. The company is active in the areas of parking, charging, technologies and urban solutions. With its consistent “asset light” business model, APCOA is a trusted partner, maximising value for private and public real estate owners.

Via its open digital platform, APCOA FLOW, the company connects on-street and off-street car parks with owners, partners, customers and their vehicles. Based on this technology, APCOA is transforming its car parks into urban hubs, creating the physical and digital infrastructure for mobility, logistics, EV charging and a wide range of innovative services that enable a more convenient mobility experience.

The environment also benefits: With its digital services and intelligent Traffic Management System, the company actively contributes to the reduction of emissions in cities by decreasing the volume of logistics traffic and vehicles searching for parking. By connecting parking, mobility, and proximity services for urban living, APCOA is positioned to become an integral part of the digital and physical Smart City ecosystem.