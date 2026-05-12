Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Secures 1.18 Billion USD for Major Expansion Programme

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has finalised a revenue bond transaction valued at 1.18 billion USD to help finance a series of major infrastructure developments across the airport campus.

According to the airport, the financing represents the largest bond issuance ever completed by both AUS and the City of Austin. The capital will be directed toward projects included in the Airport Expansion and Development Program (AEDP), also referred to as the Journey With AUS initiative, which aims to expand airport capacity, modernise facilities, and improve the passenger journey.

The airport stated that the programme is intended to address rapid growth in passenger traffic and increasing demand for air travel across Central Texas.

Ghizlane Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said: "The successful transaction demonstrates strong market confidence in both the airport and the wider regional economy." She added: "The funding would enable AUS to proceed with projects designed to increase operational capacity, improve the travel experience, and support long-term economic development in the region."

Originally built to accommodate approximately 11 million passengers annually, AUS is expected to handle around 22 million passengers during the 2026 fiscal year, significantly above its initial design capacity. Airport officials noted that the AEDP is intended to bridge this gap through expanded gate infrastructure, upgraded passenger facilities, and improvements to airfield and utility systems.

Planned developments under the programme include construction of a new 26-gate Concourse B connected by a tunnel, a new arrivals and departures hall, an upgraded baggage handling system, and a six-gate satellite Concourse M. Additional works are expected to include roadway enhancements, expanded parking facilities, a new parking garage, a central utility plant, midfield taxiways, and broader utility upgrades throughout the airport site.

AUS also recently introduced a new 10-year airline use and lease agreement, effective from 1 January 2026. Airport officials stated that commitments from airline partners and financial safeguards included within the agreement supported the issuance of the new revenue bonds and the wider capital investment programme.

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