Columbia Regional Airport Advances $1.5 Million Parking Lot Upgrade Project

The Columbia City Council has unanimously approved a $1.5 million project to pave a gravel parking lot at Columbia Regional Airport.

This effort is the latest in a series of improvements at the airport, which recently added amenities such as a new market in the terminal.

City documents show that $1.3 million of the project costs will be reimbursed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with the city covering the remaining $267,000.

The lot will continue to be free and open to the public once completed.

The airport’s 2024 master plan outlines short-, medium-, and long-term strategies to accommodate future aviation and passenger growth at Columbia Regional.

As part of the project, two new entrance roads will be constructed to improve access to the lot across from the terminal.

Other upgrades will include improved site grading, new sidewalks, crosswalks, and protective bollards to enhance pedestrian safety.

The city is currently seeking bids for the project, with construction anticipated to begin later this summer once grant funding is finalized. Completion is targeted for fall 2025.