PKE DESIGNA Parking Systems GmbH Has Become a Full DESIGNA Subsidiary for Austria

The previous joint venture between PKE Holding AG and DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH will be further developed as a fully-integrated DESIGNA in Austria. DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH in Kiel, Germany, which belongs to the Viennese MTH Group, has fully reintegrated the shares from PKE.

As an important technology partner, PKE AG will continue implementing projects with DESIGNA parking solutions in Austria and Switzerland.

The team is currently unchanged, and Gerhard Uibeleis will accompany the transition at the DESIGNA subsidiary in Austria as managing director.

DESIGNA's global, international business field is increasingly being operated with fully owned branches, and customers thus benefit from holistic and more efficient products and services. A fully integrated DESIGNA in Austria also fits perfectly into the growth and digitization strategy of the global DESIGNA Group.

'We welcome DESIGNA Austria as a fully integrated subsidiary of DESIGNA. It will be an important pillar that strengthens the DESIGNA brand globally. As a technological pioneer in the field of parking space systems, we can now, together with the great team from Austria, advance important projects such as digitization even more efficiently." Oliver Suter – CEO DESIGNA

About DESIGNA

DESIGNA USA is a subsidiary ofDESIGNA;Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH, Kiel, Germany. The company’s visionary standards have led to the development of innovative products and solutions for the parking management sector for more than 65 years.