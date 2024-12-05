Revolutionizing Parking Payments: DESIGNA and Payfast Transform the Parking Experience in South Africa

In today's fast-paced digital world, convenience is everything. Customers expect seamless, secure, and flexible payment options in all aspects of their lives - parking included. That’s why DESIGNA is excited to announce a successful integration of Payfast, one of South Africa's leading e-commerce payment providers, into our suite of Digital Parking Modules.

This partnership marks a major milestone in simplifying parking payments for South African customers, ensuring smooth transactions through our innovative platforms like PAY MOBILE, CONTRACT & FREQUENT PARKER, and RESERVATION.

A Game-Changing Collaboration for Parking Payments

Payfast is renowned for its ability to provide cutting-edge payment solutions tailored to the modern consumer. Through this integration, DESIGNA’s Digital Parking Modules now support a broad spectrum of payment methods that go beyond traditional credit card payments. With Payfast, customers can enjoy the flexibility of:

Google Pay and Apple Pay: Fast, contactless transactions for a smooth, seamless experience.

Fast, contactless transactions for a smooth, seamless experience. Zapper and SnapScan: Two popular South African mobile payment apps for effortless parking payments.

Two popular South African mobile payment apps for effortless parking payments. Debit and Credit Cards: Secure, traditional payment options for added convenience.

These diverse payment methods ensure that no matter how a customer prefers to pay, they can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience.

Enhancing the Parking Experience with Innovation

With DESIGNA’s advanced parking management systems and Payfast’s robust payment infrastructure, we’re bridging the gap between technology and convenience. Here’s what this means for South African businesses and their customers:

Seamless Integration: We can now offer Payfast’s trusted payment solutions without compromising on efficiency or security.

We can now offer Payfast’s trusted payment solutions without compromising on efficiency or security. Enhanced Customer Satisfaction: By providing diverse payment methods, customers have the freedom to choose how they pay, making parking stress-free and more accessible.

By providing diverse payment methods, customers have the freedom to choose how they pay, making parking stress-free and more accessible. Future-Ready Solutions: The combination of DESIGNA’s innovation and Payfast’s modern payment options positions businesses to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Empowering South African Businesses with Smart Solutions

South Africa is seeing a surge in digital adoption, and this partnership is perfectly timed to support the needs of a digitally empowered consumer base.

A Shared Vision for Innovation

At DESIGNA, we are committed to delivering smart, sustainable, and user-friendly parking solutions. Our integration with Payfast reflects our dedication to empowering parking operators with tools that make a difference. Together, DESIGNA and Payfast are redefining parking in South Africa, making it simpler, faster, and more secure for everyone.

Ready to take your parking systems to the next level?

Contact DESIGNA today to learn more about how our innovative solutions, combined with Payfast’s flexible payment options, can transform your parking experience.

About DESIGNA

DESIGNA - The company’s visionary standards have led to the development of innovative products and solutions for the parking management sector for more than 65 years.