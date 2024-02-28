EasyPark Group Expands Deal with Aimo Park

EasyPark Group and Aimo Park, Finland's largest operator in the parking and mobility service industry, are expanding their cooperation as the parking application becomes available in more Aimo Park's parking areas in Finland.

"Aimo Park wants to make the mobility service chain as smooth as possible. The expansion of cooperation with EasyPark Group is therefore perfectly in line with our strategy," says Aimo Park’s Managing Director Juha Sirelius.

The possibility to use the EasyPark application in Aimo Park sites will be significantly expanded in 2024. The plan is that the parking app will be available in all Aimo Park sites, enabling effortless parking for a wide customer base.

"Many recognize the scenario when you park and don't know which application to use for payment. Now, we are taking a big step forward to improve this situation," EasyPark Group's Country Director and Senior Advisor Anders Bäck says.

This collaboration also simplifies for business customers, a vital group for parking service providers given their frequent use. Business customers typically utilize a separate account within parking applications. A major benefit for employees with a business account is direct invoicing from their employer, eliminating the need for expense management and receipt collection.

"In the rush of the working day, ambiguities and delays in parking are frustrating. Now that one application becomes available almost everywhere also with business accounts, the parking experience turns a lot smoother", Anders Bäck says.

"EasyPark's services are comprehensive and popular, so we are happy to announce this collaboration. Together we can make life easier for motorists all over Finland," Sirelius says.

With a total of 165 different parking areas in Finland and more than 500,000 parking spaces in the Nordic countries, Aimo Park is the largest company offering parking and mobility services in the Nordic countries and Finland.

About EasyPark Group

EasyPark is a leading global parking tech company with the vision to make cities more livable.With award-winning technology, EasyPark Group has eased parking since 2001 and today, the company helps drivers save time and money by finding and managing parking and electric vehicle charging. It allows businesses, parking operators, property owners and cities to administrate, plan and take data-driven decisions. EasyPark Group owns and develops the apps EasyPark, PARK NOW, ParkMobile, RingGo and Park-line and operates in over 3,200 cities across more than 25 countries.