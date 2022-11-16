EasyPark Launches in Paris

The parking tech company EasyPark Group, available in more than 25 countries and over 3,200 cities, from Australia to North America, is now adding Paris to the company’s footprint. Drivers, residents, businesses and tourists who visit the city will now be able to enjoy a fully digital parking experience with the EasyPark app.

Today, millions of drivers use EasyPark’s services and the number is constantly growing globally. With a 95 percent customer satisfaction rate, EasyPark strives to provide innovative solutions to help drivers and cities manage parking, with the purpose to make cities more livable. Now EasyPark is launching in Paris, the capital of France, meaning drivers can enjoy the EasyPark app to find and manage parking and charge their electric vehicle through one app.

"With the ambition to be one of the smartest cities in the world, and with an excellent 4th place for parking innovation in Cities of the Future Index 2021 amongst cities with over three million inhabitants, the city of Paris is really exploiting the potential offered by new digital technologies. In 2014, the city launched mobile parking for the first time and today, two thirds of French drivers use an app to manage their parking. This shows how far the city has come since. The adoption of parking applications is gaining ground by offering convenient services and fluidity to drivers", says Olivier Koch, Country Director France at EasyPark Group.

In France, EasyPark is present in more than 70 cities including Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lille, Reims, Metz, Nancy, and Strasbourg. From the big metropolis to the smallest towns, via coastal towns, EasyPark aims to offer its users, French and foreign, continuity of service when traveling on national territory and in Europe with the same application.

About EasyPark Group

EasyPark is a fast-growing, leading European tech company that helps drivers find and manage parking and EV charging. Our technology helps businesses, operators, and cities with parking administration, planning, and management in over 2200 cities across 20 countries. What we do is make urban life easier – one parking spot at a time. Visit www.easyparkgroup.com to learn more!