EvoCharge and JB Tools Announce Resale Partnership to Provide Electric Vehicle Chargers

EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, announced it has entered into a retail agreement with JB Tools® to provide Level 2 residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment through its online store.



JB Tools carries the full suite of EvoCharge electric vehicle charging solutions, including single and dual port chargers, wall mount and pedestal mount chargers, and Wi-Fi enabled solutions. The ecommerce store offers free shipping on orders over $99, 24/7 customer support, and a 60-day hassle-free return policy. EvoCharge is the first EVSE offering from JB Tools.



“EvoCharge is a great brand to add to the ever-growing JB Tools catalog. We are happy to offer EV home charging solutions to our customers," said a spokesperson from JB Tools.



"JB Tools delivers a highly specialized online shopping experience for automotive customers. We’re excited to bring the highest rated, best-in-class EV charging solutions to their customers,” said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge.



Electric vehicle owners can find the full line of EvoCharge EVSE and cable management solutions at jbtools.com/brands/Evocharge.

About EvoCharge

EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.

About JB Tools

JB Tools was founded in 2009 as JB Tool Sales and has since become a leading online tool retailer. The company prides itself on being an American small owner-operated business. The company offers over 60,000 automotive, industrial, and home & garden products at extremely affordable prices (often the lowest price online). Its distribution center, located in Livonia, Michigan, ships orders directly to customers around the world. The company offers products to

businesses, as well as consumers. Learn more at jbtools.com