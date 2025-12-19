Peuka Signs Partnership with evopark, Member of the Scheidt & Bachmann Group

Peuka, a leading provider of mobile parking solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with evopark, a company of the Scheidt & Bachmann Group, and thus becomes part of the smart platform mobility CONNECT.

The mobility CONNECT platform links mobility providers and parking garage operators into a network. Thanks to ticketless entry and exit via license plate recognition, a relaxed customer experience is created.

Christopher Gruber, Managing Partner of Peuka, is pleased about this milestone:

“This partnership and the associated integration into the mobility CONNECT platform significantly expands our reach. It offers our users an additional selection of parking options. Advance reservations ease parking and increase garage occupancy. We are creating smart and connected solutions and providing drivers with a pleasant parking experience.”

With the Peuka app, drivers can view available parking spaces in participating garages or reserve a spot in advance. Without searching for parking, they can drive directly to the parking facility. All that’s required is registration in the app. Once activated, drivers can enter and exit participating parking spaces without pulling a ticket or paying at a machine.

Martin Bemba, Managing Director of evopark and Scheidt & Bachmann Parking Solutions GmbH, says: “We warmly welcome Peuka to our mobility CONNECT platform. This partnership is another step toward creating seamless and connected mobility experiences for drivers. Through this combination, we enable parking operators to offer even more convenience while supporting their digital transformation.”

About Peuka

Peuka is a digital parking solutions provider that transforms under-utilised parking capacity into planned arrival destinations. Through our mobile app and platform, Peuka enables drivers to find, reserve, and pay for parking spaces in advance, reducing search traffic and enhancing urban mobility. The platform also empowers property owners and operators to monetise unused parking assets with flexible, digital access, integrated access control, and transparent billing. Our mission is to make parking predictable, secure, and efficient for everyone.

About evopark

evopark is a German company, based in Mönchengladbach. It was founded in 2014 as a start-up with the aim to significantly simplify parking for motorists. Today evopark is renowned as the digital pioneer in the German parking industry and focuses on digital end-to-end products for parking operators and mobility providers. evopark has developed various digital parking solutions for B2B partners such as Daimler or Porsche. The solutions help to increase the online visibility and attractiveness of car park offers for the end customer. They support operators in digitizing their paper-based processes, enabling them to offer new innovative parking services and help to improve the efficient occupancy of car parks and thus resulting in reduced traffic searching for parking. Mobility providers use the platform mobility CONNECT to offer their customers digital, innovative parking services. Since 2018 evopark belongs to the Scheidt & Bachmann Group, an internationally operating system house and a leading supplier of parking solutions, systems for fare collection, systems for fuel stations, and systems for signaling technology. Jointly, the companies offer digital solutions that cover the entire customer journey of parking. Find out more about evopark at https://www.evopark.com/en/start-en/.