Connecting a Parking App to Parking Garages with evopark

With mobility CONNECT we provide both the possibility for parking app providers to offer a wider range of off-street parking facilities and the possibility for operators to make their parking garages and areas accessible for app users and digitize another part of their customer journey with a cashless, ticketless, and seamless solution. The platform approach enables operators to open their parking spaces for various mobility providers in one cooperation agreement.

Motorists, who already have a registration in the preferred parking app, can drive in and out of parking garages by License Plate Recognition (LPR). The barrier opens automatically, no parking ticket is required, and the parking fee is deducted automatically from the payment type on file.

Register to one of the parking apps of one of our cooperation partners and experience a seamless and enjoyable parking experience.

Check out our use-case video of an EasyPark parking transaction at the Dreicubenhaus, by operator Park One GmbH in Düsseldorf.

About evopark

evopark is a German company, based in Cologne. It was founded in 2014 as a start-up with the aim to significantly simplify parking for motorists. Today evopark is renowned as the digital pioneer in the German parking industry and focuses on digital end-to-end products for parking operators and mobility providers. evopark has developed various digital parking solutions for B2B partners such as Daimler or Porsche. The solutions help to increase the online visibility and attractiveness of car park offers for the end customer. They support operators in digitizing their paper-based processes, enabling them to offer new innovative parking services and help to improve the efficient occupancy of car parks and thus resulting in reduced traffic searching for parking. Mobility providers use the platform mobility CONNECT to offer their customers digital, innovative parking services. Since 2018 evopark belongs to the Scheidt & Bachmann Group, an internationally operating system house and a leading supplier of parking solutions, systems for fare collection, systems for fuel stations, and systems for signaling technology. Jointly, the companies offer digital solutions that cover the entire customer journey of parking. Find out more about evopark at https://www.evopark.com/en/start-en/.