evopark Makes a Mark in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz

We're thrilled to announce that our mobility CONNECT platform is soon live in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, connecting our services to this beautiful city's parking facilities!

This marks the beginning of a fantastic partnership, where seamless parking experiences will become the norm for both residents and visitors.

This collaboration ensures enhanced convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. We're excited to work with Stadtwerke Neumarkt i.d.OPf. Energie GmbH, known for its rich history and vibrant community. Together, we aim to bring innovation to the parking experience, making it as enjoyable and stress-free as possible.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we continue to expand our reach and improve urban mobility!

About evopark

evopark is a German company, based in Mönchengladbach. It was founded in 2014 as a start-up with the aim to significantly simplify parking for motorists. Today evopark is renowned as the digital pioneer in the German parking industry and focuses on digital end-to-end products for parking operators and mobility providers. evopark has developed various digital parking solutions for B2B partners such as Daimler or Porsche. The solutions help to increase the online visibility and attractiveness of car park offers for the end customer. They support operators in digitizing their paper-based processes, enabling them to offer new innovative parking services and help to improve the efficient occupancy of car parks and thus resulting in reduced traffic searching for parking. Mobility providers use the platform mobility CONNECT to offer their customers digital, innovative parking services. Since 2018 evopark belongs to the Scheidt & Bachmann Group, an internationally operating system house and a leading supplier of parking solutions, systems for fare collection, systems for fuel stations, and systems for signaling technology. Jointly, the companies offer digital solutions that cover the entire customer journey of parking. Find out more about evopark at https://www.evopark.com/en/start-en/.