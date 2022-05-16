Global Parking Solutions Titan, Scheidt & Bachmann, Partners with Tech-Savvy, EV Charging Disruptor EVPassport

Scheidt & Bachmann and EVPassport have joined forces to bring EVPassport’s innovative hardware and software EV charging solutions to the parking industry. The two companies found common ground in their commitment to pushing the envelope in technological innovation for parking combined with a relentless approach to quality and customer service.



Scheidt & Bachmann Senior Executive Vice President Henk de Bruin, and EVPassport’s Co-founder and President Hooman Shahidi are mutually enthusiastic about this business development. “EVPassport hits on all the key mandates that our brand demands,” said de Bruin. “Their market-first technology, ease of use, reliability and durability are clear standouts in the marketplace.”



EVPassport’s Hooman Shahidi looks at Scheidt & Bachmann’s high “Tech IQ” as a key attraction to the partnership. “Scheidt & Bachmann quickly grasped the difference and potential of our platform and the importance of our mission.” said Shahidi, “Most of all, they demonstrated a powerful ability to communicate our vision to the marketplace,” concluded Shahidi.

About EVPassport

EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies around the world who place high value on the satisfaction of their customers. Their API-driven, cloud-based software provides endless integration possibilities and is the only truly open, interoperable EV charging platform. Businesses rely on EVPassport’s custom branded hardware to provide drivers with the easiest charging experience possible, requiring no apps, fobs or cards, just a simple QR code scan. And EVPassport’s lowest cost of entry and lucrative revenue share model delivers the fastest ROI in the market. EVPassport recently acquired 100% carbon neutral status and was selected as a “World Changing Idea for 2022” by Fast Company.

About Scheidt & Bachmann

Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc. is a leading provider of Parking and Fare Collection Systems for the North American market. With global headquarters in Germany, the company has been delivering mobility solutions for 150 years of which the last 56 years have included the parking industry. Core business activities include software development, manufacturing, integrating, deploying, servicing, and hosting complex revenue and access management systems. Our solutions utilize advanced payments technology and open API architecture to deliver users a seamless journey while empowering owners and operators to maximize their revenue and operational effectiveness. Scheidt & Bachmann’s U.S. headquarters are located in Lowell, MA. With 26 subsidiaries across the globe, Scheidt & Bachmann has over 3,000 employees worldwide and an unwavering commitment to the long term success of our customers