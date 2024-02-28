Big News in Urban Mobility from Free2move

We're thrilled to announce a new partnership between Free2move | SHARE NOW and FLOYT Mobility | billiger-mietwagen.de | CARIGAMI, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward transforming urban mobility across Europe.

Starting today, users of billiger-mietwagen.de can seamlessly access and book 10,000 Free2move | SHARE NOW vehicles directly through the app. This integration spans all European markets, making it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect ride for their needs.

Especially in urban areas, more and more people prefer a mix of different mobility options over their own car. Through this integration, we are becoming part of a mobility platform that reflects our vision. In addition, we can convince even more people of the benefits of car-sharing in the long term.

This collaboration is not just an expansion of our services; it's a shared vision to sustainably reshape the mobility infrastructure in urban areas. By joining forces, we're making strides towards a more connected and sustainable future.

Let's drive into a new era of urban mobility together! 🌍🚙

About Free2move & Free2move e-Solutions

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Following a mobility marketplace approach, Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers - from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing, short, medium or long-term rental as well as parking spaces via one app. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is part of the multinational Stellantis Group. Free2move in figures: more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.