Revolutionizing EV Charging in Dubai: GO TO-U's Innovative Installation at Residence 110

In a significant stride towards enhancing the EV charging landscape, we've installed two state-of-the-art EV chargers at Residence 110 in Dubai's Business Bay. These chargers are connected to the GO TO-U OS, elevating the charging experience to unparalleled heights.

Our mission is to revolutionize the EV charging infrastructure by creating a system that not only maximizes the efficiency of charger usage but also significantly boosts your station's revenue, at least tripling it. We're dedicated to providing a seamless, top-quality service that benefits both businesses and EV drivers. With GO TO-U, businesses can expect a hassle-free service, while drivers enjoy the convenience of guaranteed charging slots, eliminating the frustration of long waits or occupied chargers.

For those who prioritize excellence, convenience, and simplicity in EV charging solutions, GO TO-U is your go-to partner. Ensure your business and your customers benefit from our innovative approach to EV charging. Learn more about how we can transform your EV charging services: https://lnkd.in/dTvX9Zx

About GO TO-U

GO TO-U was founded in 2017 to accelerate transport decarbonization by making the experience of driving and charging electric vehicles simpler, more comfortable, and more accessible. At GO TO-U we put users at the center of GO TO-U software solutions for EV charging management and operations so we can create a seamless experience for both charge point operators and drivers.