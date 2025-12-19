METPARK and Hitachi Rail Achieve a Major Deployment - 13 Parking Facilities Modernized in 11 Months ​ ​ ​

Partnership includes 3 car parks equipped with new Smart Parking Ticketless solution

Project designed to transform the parking experience across Bordeaux metropolitan area

The project demonstrates the partnership's combination of technological innovation with operational excellence.

From December 2024 to present, Hitachi Rail has completed the modernization of 13 METPARK parking facilities in just eleven months. These include:

8 parkings in Bordeaux: 8 mai 1945, Beaujon, Gare Saint-Jean, Victoire, Bonnac, Grands Hommes, Mériadeck, Pey-Berland

5 parkings in the suburbs: Laharpe and Libération in Le Bouscat, Pessac Centre, Mérignac Centre, and Sécheries in Bègles

Each deployment was completed within weeks—or even days—while ensuring service continuity and a smooth user experience.

Throughout the project, teams worked efficiently to overcome technical and technological challenges, ensuring seamless coordination among stakeholders.

Hitachi Rail’s technical teams integrated the Smart Parking Ticketless system, based on cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI), delivering excellent vehicle recognition performance.

The system was tailored to local requirements and interconnected with TBM (Transports Bordeaux Métropole) to ensure smooth management between parking and public transport.

“Equipping 13 parking facilities in less than a year, while maintaining daily operations, was a real challenge. We are proud of this collective success. It reflects our ability to innovate quickly and efficiently, while offering our customers a modernized service at the heart of the metropolitan area,” said Nicolas Andreotti, CEO of METPARK.

The “Smart Parking Ticketless” solution aims to simplify the user experience while reducing environmental impact. It eliminates paper tickets, streamlines entry and exit, and introduces modern equipment: illuminated barriers, digital screens and interactive kiosks.

For Hitachi Rail, this partnership illustrates the success of agile implementation:

“This project embodies our vision of more seamless, digital, and sustainable urban mobility. Thanks to close collaboration with METPARK, we adapted our Smart Parking Ticketless technology to local requirements and deployed our innovative solution at scale, in record time. This demonstrates our ability to enhance the user experience while meeting operational challenges in cities,” said Sarah KORSIA, Director of Parking and Urban Transport, Hitachi Rail.

