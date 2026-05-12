Kowee Goes Live at MUC Munich Airport

Kowee is pleased to announce the deployment of its revenue management solution at Munich Airport.

By leveraging Kowee’s dynamic pricing capabilities, the airport strengthens its ability to adapt pricing strategies to evolving demand patterns and drive overall parking performance.

The project was delivered in close collaboration between teams, ensuring a smooth implementation and a rapid time-to-value.

This milestone reflects a shared commitment to data-driven decision-making and continuous optimization of parking activities. Kowee looks forward to supporting Munich Airport teams in the ongoing development of their revenue management strategy.

About Kowee

Kowee is a specialist software and consulting company offering dynamic-pricing and yield-management solutions. Founded in 2013, Kowee leverages its expertise in demand forecasting, customer segmentation and real-time pricing to enable car-park operators and airports to maximise revenue from limited, perishable parking capacity