Optimise Your Scan Car Use With Scan Moment Insights From Monit Data

The scan car has become an integral part of the urban landscape. It offers an efficient and effective method for enforcement. And with Monit’s scan car module, you can also simultaneously use collected scan data for parking occupancy measurements.

But do you know if the scan car drives in streets or neighbourhoods frequently enough especially where more enforcement might be needed? Or whether the occupancy measurements are representative enough?

That’s why Monit Data now introduces scan moment insights in the scan car module. Through your dashboard, you can easily view the number of scans per neighbourhood, street, time, and period. For example, on Main Street, there were a total of 9 scan car measurements on Tuesdays between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM in the past month.

With this information, you can manage where to deploy the scan car more, or less, frequently for better enforcement and parking occupancy measurements.

Contact us if you want to learn more about scan moment insights and Monit’s scan car module.

About Monit Data

Monit Data provides parking data analytics services for municipalities and private operators. User-friendly dashboards give clear information on car, EV, and bicycle usage. Use data-driven insights for urban mobility policies and day-to-day operational management.