Netze BW GmbH Chooses Parking Guidance Systems From MSR-Traffic

Digitalisation of mobility is an important step on the road to a smart city. It not only eases traffic congestion and simplifies the search for parking in cities, but also promotes climate neutrality and sustainability in urban spaces.

Netze BW GmbH is playing its part in this process with the introduction of MSR-Traffic’s intelligent parking guidance systems for dynamic traffic management at various car parks in the city of Meersburg. As the largest distribution network operator for electricity, gas and water in Baden-Württemberg, Netze BW GmbH guarantees an efficient, secure supply to customers from its local distribution networks.

How Do the Parking Guidance Systems Regulate Traffic in Meersburg?

A total of 33 dynamic digital LED matrix displays are installed. They show the occupancy statuses of the Ergeten, Allmend, Allmend 2, Allmend Bus, Töbele and Hämmerle car parks in real time.

The sign locations are equipped with batteries that are charged at night with electricity at the night-time rate. More than ten induction loops are installed at the car parks to enable secure and reliable vehicle detection.

This means that every vehicle driving over a loop is immediately detected via the induction technology.

Solutions from MSR-Traffic

Parking guidance systems with LED matrix displays are used for efficient parking management in the car parks. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and serve as displays showing various texts, numbers and arrows or as information panels, for example, for optimal traffic guidance.