C. Perry Griffith III of Denison Parking to Chair NPA Convention & Expo

Convention Focuses on Digitization, Business Intelligence, & Partnerships to Optimize Growth

The National Parking Association (NPA) announces C. Perry Griffith III, president of Denison Parking, Inc., as the National Convention Chair for the 2025 NPA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, September 8–11, 2025. Griffith will lead the host committee at the annual event, which is expected to attract more than 1,500 parking industry professionals eager to explore the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the parking sector.

The 2025 NPA Convention & Expo theme is Tech Connect, spotlighting the industry’s rapid evolution through digitization, mobility, automation, and amenity services. This event is the industry’s largest gathering of parking asset owners, operators, and experts. It is a vital platform demonstrating how technology is enhancing the parking experience and reshaping the future of mobility.

As president of Denison Parking, Griffith oversees operations, managing more than 100,000 parking spaces across 12 states. Under his leadership, Denison Parking has significantly expanded its footprint, forging innovative partnerships in valet, shuttle, and parking services across sectors such as municipal, healthcare, and hospitality. Griffith’s strategic vision has positioned the company as a recognized leader in the parking industry.

“Perry’s commitment to community partnerships, technology, and developing teams brings a powerful perspective to elevate NPA’s convention program. He is a legacy owner who champions parking as a powerful industry for building businesses. As both an NPA and Indianapolis Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, Perry is an advocate for developing and advancing the talent of young leaders,” said NPA President & CEO Christine Banning, IOM, CAE.

With a focus on technology and growth, the NPA Convention & Expo presents groundbreaking industry research, bold thinking, and key business intelligence to advance parking excellence.

About the National Parking Association

The National Parking Association (NPA) advocates for the owners, executives, and operational management of parking assets to aid parking and mobility success. Headquartered in Washington, DC, NPA leads policies and programs to advance and empower an industry. A non-partisan organization, NPA serves the $131 billion parking industry that is vital to transportation and commerce across North America. Founded in 1951, NPA represents 580,000 parking professionals as the voice of the industry, providing research, education, and certification to help parking professionals succeed as leaders and employers. To learn more, visit WeAreParking.org.

About Denison Parking, Inc.

Denison Parking, a leader in the parking industry since 1934, has called Indianapolis, Indiana home for over 90 years. The company has steadily expanded its reach and now operates coast to coast, supporting in excess of 100,000 parking spaces across 12 states at over 170 locations. With a focus on experienced, innovative, and personalized service, they deliver the "Denison Difference" through comprehensive parking management, consulting, revenue generation, and valet services.