Streamlining Vehicle Access Control at the Central Business District in Cairo With Nedap’s Advanced RFID Technology

Ensuring efficient and secure vehicle access control in large-scale urban developments is crucial for maintaining smooth operations and enhancing security. At the heart of Cairo’s visionary New Administrative Capital, the Central Business District stands out as a landmark project, embodying Egypt’s ambition for modern, advanced urban infrastructure. HiTechNour Technologies partnered with Nedap to tackle vehicle access challenges at this iconic development using cutting-edge RFID technology.

By deploying UHF RFID readers and Windshield Tags integrated with FAAC Technologies systems, they created a seamless, scalable, and reliable solution, setting a new benchmark for smart urban development in Egypt.

Revolutionizing urban development in Cairo

The Central Business District at the New Administrative Capital in Cairo (Egypt) is a monumental development managed by the Administrative Capital For Urban Development (ACUD). This ambitious project is a key component of Egypt’s vision for a modern, efficient, and technologically advanced urban center. The New Administrative Capital is designed to alleviate congestion in Cairo and provide a new hub for government, business, and residential life.

The Central Business District is a highlight of this development, featuring over 120 entry and exit points to accommodate the high volume of traffic anticipated in this bustling area. The scale and complexity of this project make it one of the most iconic and transformative urban developments in Egypt in recent years.

Need for convenient vehicle access

Managing vehicle access control and parking management in the vast and complex infrastructure of the Central Business District posed significant challenges. A robust solution was needed to secure all 120 entry and exit points, ensuring high throughput of vehicles without causing queues or bottlenecks. With the high volume of vehicles entering and exiting daily, a streamlined, reliable, and scalable access control system was critical. Effective parking management was essential not only for convenience but also for ensuring the safety and security of the entire development, requiring a system capable of handling large-scale demands while providing quick and efficient vehicle identification and access.

Nedap’s cutting-edge UHF RFID solutions

HiTechNour Technologies, a leading technology provider in Egypt known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence, partnered with Nedap to address the complex challenges at the Central Business District. Together, they implemented an advanced UHF RFID technology solution to streamline vehicle access control. The solution involved the deployment of Nedap’s UHF RFID readers and UHF Windshield Tags. These state-of-the-art products were integrated with FAAC Technologies systems to ensure a seamless and efficient parking management experience. This collaboration resulted in a robust system capable of handling the high demands of the district, providing quick and secure vehicle identification and access.

Seamless implementation and future prospects

The installation of the UHF RFID readers and UHF Windshield Tags was completed recently, and the project has entered the operational phase. This advanced RFID technology is expected to revolutionize the vehicle access control system at the Central Business District, ensuring efficient, secure, and hassle-free parking for all users.

By leveraging Nedap’s cutting-edge RFID technology, the Central Business District at the New Administrative Capital is set to become a benchmark for smart urban development in Egypt.

About Nedap Identification Systems

Nedap is the leading specialist in systems for long-range identification, wireless vehicle detection, and city access control. Identifying people and their vehicles without delaying them. That is how we empower security, parking, and traffic management systems all over the world. Millions of professionals trust Nedap technology to support them. To access buildings. To drive into secured perimeters. or to find a parking bay. Combining cutting-edge technology with decades of experience. That is how we secure the flow of vehicles and people.

High-tech company Nedap N.V. creates high-quality, innovative hardware and software products that enable people to be more productive and successful in their professional lives. Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 700 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.