Fayetteville, Arkansas, Transitions all Parking Payments to ParkMobile’s Contactless Payment Solution

ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., expanded its services to the City of Fayetteville and replaced the previous parking payment provider. Through ParkMobile, users are now able to pay for on-demand parking at over 1,800 on- and off-street spaces around town.

“We look forward to our partnership with ParkMobile and giving our community a new, seamless way to pay for parking,” said Justin Clay of the City of Fayetteville. “By working with ParkMobile, we will streamline the Fayetteville parking process.”

This is Fayetteville’s first partnership with ParkMobile, although Arkansas has almost 100,000 users and the app can be found in Little Rock, Eureka Springs, Arkansas State University, and University of Central Arkansas. ParkMobile is available in over 500 cities around the United States, including many in the south such as Atlanta, Birmingham, Jackson, and Memphis.

ParkMobile has close to 35 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the “Start Parking” button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

“With a growing presence in Arkansas, we are excited to add another city to our roster as we welcome Fayetteville,” added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. “Fayetteville will be exclusively using ParkMobile services for mobile parking payments, so it is going to be a great partnership for us.”

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company’s technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk.