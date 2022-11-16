Royal Schiphol Group to Significantly Expand Number of Electric Charging Points in Coming Years

Before 2030, Royal Schiphol Group will install up to 10,000 new charging points for electric vehicles, spread across the various Royal Schiphol Group airports. The charging stations are of great importance to achieving zero-emission airports in 2030. As part of this, all vehicles will be electric: from ground handling to hotel shuttles and everything in between.

The tenders for the supply of charging stations have been completed and awarded to Ecotap and Combinatie FIMIH. At Schiphol, there are now about 400 so-called public EV charging points.

More Charging Points For All Vehicles

Electric passenger cars currently use the charging points for the most part. With this award, the capacity for these users will be considerably increased in the coming years. In addition, these new contracts also offer opportunities to provide charging capacity for electric trucks, buses, and ground-handling vehicles.

Smart Charging

In addition to expanding the number of charging stations, Royal Schiphol Group entered into a tender with Combinatie FIMIH for the management of the charging stations. Combination FIMIH supplies a smart digital platform with partner Maxem. With the arrival of this Chargepoint Operator (CPO) platform, all charging facilities can be centrally monitored and controlled. The digital CPO platform makes it possible to arrange charging facilities in a smart way and even to link them to energy generated by solar panels at the airport. This is so that overloading of the energy network is avoided and users can charge sustainably generated energy when the sun is shining.

Most Sustainable Airports

These investments contribute to Royal Schiphol Group's ambition to operate the most sustainable airports in the world. In addition, it improves the infrastructure of the airport, the use of electric vehicles contributes to local air quality and strengthens Schiphol's position as a 'Smart Airport City', in which consideration is given to sustainable generation, distribution, and delivery of energy at Schiphol, among other things.

