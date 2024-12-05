Scheidt & Bachmann and Vigatec Drive Innovation with Mall Plaza Tender Win in Peru

We are pleased to announce that our partner Vigatec has won a tender from Mall Plaza. In the future, we will offer modern parking management solutions from Scheidt & Bachmann Parking Solutions to the customers of the operator's shopping centers in the Peruvian cities of Trujillo, Bellavista, Arequipa, and Comas.

An important milestone in these projects was the centralization via the master computer, which enables efficient control of all locations. In addition, our Smart Pay API and online authentication will be integrated into Mall Plaza's own app - a clear step towards digitalization and ease of use.

An intensive configuration process here on site, accompanied by our experienced team, ensured smooth implementation and training.

The projects underline the importance of this customer, which has great potential in Chile and Peru. The tender win reflects the strength of our innovative technical solutions and the exceptional reputation of Vigatec's service, a trusted and reliable partner.

We are proud of this successful collaboration and look forward to more exciting projects in the region!

About Scheidt & Bachmann

In the parking industry, Scheidt & Bachmann Parking Solutions GmbH is a leading provider of integrated, modular system solutions for parking management of any size.

With its solutions, the digital transformation in the parking industry is actively shaped and supported in various forms. Together with partners, parking is seen as an essential part of the mobility chain and cross-sector, urban mobility concepts are linked.