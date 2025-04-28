TRILUX Operation „Parking Garage Zuyderland MC“

The parking garage of the Zuyderland Medical Center in Sittard is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The lighting above the thousand parking spaces was in dire need of a thorough renovation. Therefore, the municipality of Sittard commissioned TRILUX with the replacement of the existing fluorescent lighting with new LED fixtures. Besides considerable energy savings, this renovation also provides increased comfort and better light quality.

Overdue maintenance

The urgent need for renovation became evident during an inspection conducted by TRILUX to assess the situation. The fixture housings were outdated and had already started to become somewhat porous in places. Additionally, a large-scale light replacement had been postponed for a long time, leaving many fixtures with broken light sources. This resulted in an unsettled ceiling appearance and, more importantly, inadequate visibility for safe use of the parking garage. TRILUX was responsible for the lighting design and refurbished all lighting solutions in the parking garage with energy-efficient, robust, and moisture-proof luminaires. Thanks to a broad range of refurbishment solutions, the existing lighting could be replaced 1:1, mostly with 1,500 Aragon Fit Luminaires.

Better visibility

The effect is striking. Immediately upon entering the underground parking garage, visitors notice the improved lighting quality. The installed LED lighting provides a higher light output, which is essential for a parking garage without daylight. The selected luminaires also feature a transparent housing at the top, creating an attractive and evenly lit area via indirect light on the ceiling. Furthermore, the entrance and exit areas of the parking garage were a high priority in this project. After all, the lighting must ensure a smooth transition between bright daylight and the artificial light inside, and vice versa.

Lower energy costs

In addition to improvements in safety, comfort, and a pleasant light display, the renovation has significantly reduced energy costs. A full savings analysis was not conducted for this parking garage. Nevertheless, by switching from the existing installation to new energy-efficient LED lighting, savings of over 60 % are plausible- a substantial gain in times of high energy prices. To reduce initial costs, the municipality of Sittard deliberately chose not to integrate additional smart features such as sensors. However, these can still be added to the lighting system at a later stage.

Sustainable step into the future

With the modernization of the lighting, the municipality of Sittard has made a forward-looking decision. The new LED technology from TRILUX not only ensures greater safety and comfort, but also significantly reduces energy consumption. Thanks to the robust and efficient lighting solution, the parking garage is now brighter, more inviting and sustainable - while remaining flexible for future smart upgrades. An investment that pays off in the long term - for the city, the environment and everyone who uses the parking lot.

About TRILUX

TRILUX SIMPLIFY YOUR LIGHT represents the simplest and most reliable path to customised, energy-efficient and future-proof lighting solutions. In the dynamic and ever increasingly complex lighting market, customers are provided with optimal advice, ideal orientation and perfect light. To ensure this, TRILUX offers a wide portfolio of technologies and services as well as high-performance partners and companies in the TRILUX Group. The lighting specialist combines single components to create custom-designed complete solutions – always perfectly tailored to the customer’s requirements and specific applications. In this way, complex and extensive projects can be simply and rapidly implemented from a single supplier. According to the principle of SIMPLIFY YOUR LIGHT, simple planning, installation and ease of use is focused on for customers in addition to quality and efficiency.

The TRILUX Group has six production facilities in Europe and Asia and supports international customers via 30 subsidiaries and a large number of sales partners. The light business division consists of the brands TRILUX SIMPLIFY YOUR LIGHT, Oktalite, Ansorg and Zalux. Associated company is ICT. With locations in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and Spain, the TRILUX Akademie provides essential know-how on topics, trends, and innovations in the lighting industry. The company’s headquarters are located in Arnsberg.

