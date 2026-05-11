Unity5 Expands Innovation Ecosystem with Powerful MAV Systems BayiQ Integration

Transforming Enforcement with Advanced Bay Management Technology

In the rapidly evolving landscape of urban mobility, the challenge for parking operators has shifted from simple car park management to the precise management of individual bays. Bay monitoring technology is now at the forefront of this shift, providing the data necessary to manage the increasingly complex needs of modern car parks.

Unity5 is proud to announce a new integration that connects MAV Systems’ BayiQ cameras directly to the Zatpark parking management and enforcement platform. This collaboration enables clients to deploy cutting-edge hardware on-site and seamlessly feed high-quality data directly into the Zatpark ecosystem, creating a frictionless way to monitor and enforce on individual bays.

The Struggle for Compliance in Specialised Zones

The modern parking environment is no longer just about white lines and pay-and-display machines. Today, operators must manage a diverse ecosystem of specialised zones. Whether it is ensuring that only EVs are parked in charging bays or maintaining the strict “no-stopping” rules of a city Red Route, the operational burden on local authorities and private parking companies is immense.

Traditionally, monitoring these specific areas required a heavy reliance on foot patrols. Civil Enforcement Officers (CEOs) or private wardens would have to manually check stay times, leading to inconsistent enforcement and high overhead costs. Furthermore, without real-time data, operators often find themselves reacting to congestion rather than preventing it.

The Problem with Fragmented Data

Many operators use various hardware solutions to capture vehicle data, but the “pinch-point” often occurs in the middle. When hardware doesn’t talk to software, data becomes siloed. An ANPR camera might see a car, but if that data isn’t instantly cross-referenced against the specific rules of a “short-stay” bay, the opportunity for efficient enforcement is lost. This is where the need for integrated bay monitoring technology becomes a critical business requirement.

Bringing Innovative Solutions to Bay Management

As parking infrastructure continues to evolve rapidly, parking operators require agile and innovative tools to manage access to all types of dedicated parking. This partnership combines MAV’s industry-leading hardware with Zatpark’s powerful software to create a comprehensive, future-ready solution.

The MAV BayiQ system delivers highly accurate, multi-bay ANPR data capture. Through a seamless API integration, this data is transmitted directly into Zatpark. Once the data enters the platform, Zatpark’s rules engine takes over, allowing operators to effortlessly apply their specific site rules from a single, centralised dashboard.

Automating the Rules Engine with Bay Monitoring Technology

The power of this integration lies in what happens once the data enters the Zatpark platform. Our sophisticated rules engine allows operators to set bespoke parameters for every individual bay:

EV Charging Bays : Automatically filter for authorised vehicle types and trigger alerts if an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle occupies the space.

: Automatically filter for authorised vehicle types and trigger alerts if an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle occupies the space. Red Routes : Monitor for any duration of stopping in high-traffic zones where even a 30-second stay can cause gridlock.

: Monitor for any duration of stopping in high-traffic zones where even a 30-second stay can cause gridlock. Short-Stay Zones: Track overstays to the second, ensuring high turnover for local businesses and retail hubs.

Because the BayiQ cameras provide highly accurate, multi-bay data capture, a single unit can monitor multiple spots simultaneously, providing a cost-effective way to scale your bay monitoring technology without increasing headcount.

Future-Proofing Your Parking Infrastructure

As cities move toward “Smart City” models, the demand for high-fidelity data will only grow. Local authorities are under increasing pressure to prove the efficacy of their environmental zones, while private operators need to maximise the return on investment of their car parks.

By adopting integrated bay monitoring technology now, you are not just solving today’s overstay problem; you are building the infrastructure needed for the next decade of transport. Whether that involves managing autonomous vehicle drop-off zones or dynamic pricing based on bay occupancy, the Unity5 and MAV Systems integration provides the foundation you need.

The partnership between Unity5 and MAV Systems represents a significant leap forward in how we manage complex parking environments. By combining powerful hardware with the industry-leading Zatpark rules engine, we have removed the friction from bay enforcement. Embracing advanced bay monitoring technology is the most effective way for operators to reduce manual overhead, increase compliance, and ultimately provide a better experience for the motorist.

About Unity5

Unity5 is the creator of Zatpark - SaaS Solutions For Parking, Enforcement and Environmental Management - Designed for private parking companies and public sector bodies, Zatpark delivers world-class features completely controlling and automating the full lifecycle of parking enforcement data, from issue to recovery action and every step in-between. Built-in ANPR, Moving Traffic Violation Management and dedicated Permit and Kiosk solutions, Zatpark, Zatmobile, Zatpermit, Zatenviro, and Zatpark Flexible Enforcement provide end-to-end management of all your PCN and FPN activities.

About MAV Systems

MAV Systems Ltd are a world leading independent ANPR camera manufacturer with more than 30 years design and development experience. Supporting optimised ANPR infrastructure across sectors and international regions, MAV’s products are a core component within Law Enforcement, ITS, Traffic Enforcement and Parking Management systems.

With innovation, technological advancement and customer needs central to MAV’s ethos, growth has been led by collaboration and quality. Conducting continuous research and development to ensure future customer and market requirements are anticipated, MAV is always positioned to provide the highest quality and benefit-led ANPR technology.

MAV Systems - ANPR Technology for Intelligent Traffic Solutions