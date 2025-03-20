Yespark Acquires Zenpark

It's official: Yespark and Zenpark are merging! With this acquisition, the Yespark group becomes the leading digital parking operator in France. Now boasting more than 100,000 parking spaces in 700 French cities, the group aims to guarantee its 500,000 annual users the best possible experience. Whatever your parking needs, the Yespark group will always offer a simple and tailored solution!

Historically, Yespark has specialized in monthly parking space rentals, while Zenpark specializes in hourly reservations. This acquisition will allow both brands to benefit from their respective expertise and complement each other's offerings! Quality of service remains the watchword on board: customer service, user journeys, application fluidity, easier opening of parking lots, etc.

In practice, spaces rented by Yespark will appear on the Zenpark platform and vice versa. More than 100,000 spaces are available in France, as well as in Belgium and Italy, accessible via the mobile apps and websites of both platforms.

It is possible to continue using the platform of your choice, which now offers more parking lots. In total, each platform will list the group's 6,000 parking lots.

Yespark and Zenpark remain two separate entities.

The offerings of both operators will be found on the Yespark and Zenpark apps.

What will happen for users of both platforms? Initially, the two brands and platforms will continue to exist as separate entities. All offers proposed by both brands will remain, whether for parking for a few hours or monthly rentals.

The subscription and management processes remain the same. This means that contracts and billing will be available on the respective apps, unchanged. To provide the best parking experience, the Yespark and Zenpark teams are joining forces to meet the needs of all their users, whether they use the Yespark app or the Zenpark app. Both customer service departments will therefore coexist: for all Yespark subscriptions, Yespark support remains the preferred contact for our subscribers; the same goes for Zenpark.

The interfaces will also remain the same. If you're used to using a particular app, you can continue to do so in the same way. In other words, the group guarantees you a streamlined experience that's as transparent and simple as possible!

About Yespark

Born from the alliance between Zenpark and Yespark in 2025, the Yespark Group enables both landowners to monetize their unoccupied underground parking spaces and city dwellers to find the parking solution they need, easily and without commitment, for a few hours to several months.

By combining the expertise of its two brands, the Yespark Group has become the European leader in digital parking, with a presence in France, Belgium, and Italy. The Yespark Group helps landowners intelligently leverage their underutilized parking spaces. With their support, and thanks to our offering of 100,000 parking spaces, the Group makes daily life easier for city dwellers, solves parking problems in urban areas, and actively contributes to the transformation of neighborhoods.