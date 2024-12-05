Astron Buildings: Grand Car Park Opening

The PEM car park in Vergèze-Codognan, Southern France is officially open. Designed by Astron Mobility, this state-of-the-art 3-level Multi-Storey Car with 329 parking spaces should transform transportation in the region.

The ceremony was led by Philippe GRAS, President of the Community and Mayor of Codognan, alongside key partners such as Astron Mobility Team and officials:

Jérôme BONET, Prefect of the Gard

Vivette Lopez, Senator of the Gard

Jean-Luc GIBELIN, Vice President of the Region

Bruno PASCAL, Gard Departmental Councilor

Pascale FORTUNAT-DESCHAMPS, Mayor of Vergèze

Representatives from SNCF Gares et Connexions

This car park will play a key role at this major railway and road hub. With a catchment area of 80,000 residents, the project vision is to enhance regional mobility through rail transport. The car park design prioritizes sustainability and comfort.

With 329 parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and a dedicated bus lane, the new facility aims to redefine the user experience. The site will also feature over 100 trees and be equipped with photovoltaic panels to generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 300 people.

About Astron Buildings

Astron Buildings specializes in building MSCP multi-storey car parks that are functional, cost-effective, and personalized while allowing a rapid return on investment. Our structures require only minimal planning and short construction times. Our know-how comprises consulting, design, engineering, and construction. With more than 80 car park references in Europe, we offer you complete construction services with single-source responsibility, reliability, and extensive knowledge of local building codes. Astron car parks are custom-built with an innovative "plug & play" process, for turnkey delivery. We offer you precise, unique construction concepts that perfectly meet your needs.