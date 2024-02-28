Sustained Collaboration: Fleischhauer Datenträger Earns 2024 Re-Certification from SKIDATA and Scheidt & Bachmann

Fleischhauer Datenträger has once again achieved re-certification from SKIDATA and Scheidt & Bachmann, two top global manufacturers in the parking industry, underscoring its dedication to high standards and proficiency in crafting parking tickets and cards.

As a specialist in certified tickets for car park management systems, Fleischhauer exemplifies strong collaboration with leading international OEMs in the parking domain.

Positioned as a premier ticket producer on a global scale, Fleischhauer spans the full range of technology for parking solutions. Its product lineup includes barcode or magnetic stripe tickets for short-term parking and PVC and transponder cards for long-term parking solutions. Dating back to the late 1960s, Fleischhauer collaborated with Scheidt & Bachmann to develop the initial ticket products for parking systems, positioning itself as an innovator in the current market for parking tickets and cards.

Fleischhauer stands out as a key European maker of tickets, cards, and RFID products for identification and access control systems, marking its territory in the industry.

Barcode Ticket Certification 2024



Magnetic Stripe Ticket Certification 2024

Entervo Access Systems Certification 2024

About Fleischhauer Datenträger

With over 150 years of experience, Fleischhauer is a trusted partner for demanding ticketing and identification applications. The company's products are used by millions of people every day in mass transportation systems, car parks, fairs, swimming pools, and theme parks.

Fleischhauer is committed to providing high-quality products that meet the highest security and environmental standards. The company has two production facilities in Germany and subsidiaries in Europe and Asia.