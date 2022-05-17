Gorilla Post System - The Perfect Curbside Solution for Any Type of Retail or Commercial Business

The start of 2020 held so much promise. Not just a new year, but a brand new decade. A chance to review life thus far, and what new accomplishments we wanted to set out to achieve. And there were big goals to achieve.

Due to the crisis caused by COVID-19, we found ourselves in the middle of a global pandemic where social distancing and required face masks in public were the new normal. By September of 2020 around 40 million Americans had been affected to date by layoffs or reduced employment.

We found that curbside service was an excellent answer to the required social distancing regulations. We wanted to use this to help businesses get back to business and help the economy to not only bounce back, but bounce ahead.

If you’re looking for a great curbside solution, look no further. The Gorilla Post System is the perfect Curbside Solution.

It’s got a lot of great features:

It is easy to deploy.

It’s lightweight.

It flexes.

Stays where you put it.

Easy to remove.

You can store it away.

Small footprint

ADA compliant

Goes exactly where you want it.

For perfect alignment.

Your patrons can pull into a designated space and call-in for no-contact deliveries. Deploying effective signage will be essential for business to communicate to customers your methods of operation. Minimizing the spread of the coronavirus, protecting both your customers and employees, and diminishing the possibility of a second wave of infections.

Curb management policies will need to evolve to address emerging priorities. Rapid installation of temporary loading zones will support all types of retail and commercial businesses. Initial parking protocols for healthcare and other essential workers were critical to ensuring public safety, now it’s time to get all of American businesses up and running again.

About Gorilla Post

The Gorilla Post system revolutionized the parking industry by using neodymium magnets to lock the rugged delineators, signposts, and bollards into a precise position. An ergonomic tool lifts the industrial-strength magnets to allow quick, temporary removal of the impact-resistant signposts and delineators. The systems magnetic base plate is ADA-compliant.

Over the years, customers have discovered additional applications for the strong, pedestrian-friendly system at warehouses, loading docks, factory floors, warehouses, amusement parks, sports venues, neighborhood special events, car washes, airports, school lunchrooms, multi-space parking meter installations and dozens of other places.