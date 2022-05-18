Museum Working In Partnership with LAZ Parking to Alleviate Downtown Parking Challenges

Mystic Seaport Museum is collaborating with Stonington officials and LAZ Parking to alleviate traffic and parking issues in downtown Mystic during the peak tourist season. Through this partnership, the south half of the Museum’s South Lot, located along Route 27 will be available to downtown visitors for $10 per day (Museum visitors will continue to enjoy free parking).

This fee includes a free shuttle bus service to downtown Mystic which will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and may be adjusted as demand is established over the course of the season. Downtown Mystic visitors will be prompted through parking lot signage to pay via the LAZ Parking App or through Text to Donate. Proof of payment will be required to gain shuttle access.

Parking for Museum visitors and members will remain free in the north half of the south lot as well as the in the North Parking lot, located across from the Thompson Exhibition Building. Guests of Latitude 41 will also continue to benefit from free parking in the North Parking Lot. Mystic Seaport Museum is excited to be collaborating with the town of Stonington and Laz Parking to provide this service and alleviate traffic concerns during the busy summer season. Service is expected to begin by Memorial Day Weekend.

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies in the United States, operating over one million parking spaces across the country in 3,000 locations. With over 38 years of experience providing parking management and transportation and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of segments including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential building, and shuttle services. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

About Mystic Seaport Museum

Mystic Seaport Museum is the nation’s leading maritime Museum. Founded in 1929 to gather and preserve the rapidly disappearing artifacts of America’s seafaring past, the Museum has grown to become a national center for research and education with the mission to “inspire an enduring connection to the American maritime experience.” The Museum’s grounds cover 19 acres on the Mystic River in Mystic, CT, and include a recreated New England coastal village, a working shipyard, formal exhibit halls, and state-of-the-art artifact storage facilities. The Museum is home to more than 500 historic watercraft, including four National Historic Landmark vessels, most notably the 1841 whaleship Charles W. Morgan. For more information, please visit mysticseaport.org