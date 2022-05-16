projekt w: A Parking Facility for Many Needs

A tailored car park was constructed by ASTRON Buildings for the “FoxTown Factory Stores Mendrisio” shopping center on the Swiss-Italian border in order to expand parking capacity for the high number of visitors.



A luxury shopping paradise with 160 high-end stores, bars and restaurants as well as a casino awaits these visitors.



Thanks to the location of the car park next to Mendrisio train station, 600 parking spaces are also available for railway users. This dual use for different visitors means the car park is used to capacity at all times and therefore highly profitable.





The steel construction of the parking facility was equipped with around 1,531 meters of INTEGRA-pw 1143 multi-story parking safety barrier by projekt w. To further improve the safety of the parking facility against falling, all floors were fitted with the INTEGRA-pw 943 Lock.



The INTEGRA-pw Lock is primarily used on the ground floor to prevent unauthorized access and as protection against vandalism. It is also increasingly popular as a substrate for greening facades.

About projekt w

projekt w was founded in 1984 and is located in central Germany and specializes in safety barriers for car parks. We have set ourselves the task of integrating our products harmoniously into parking structures. The INTEGRA-pw product portfolio replaces conventional systems such as concrete parapets or guardrails and meets applicable European and US standards.