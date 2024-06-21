Q-Park Holding I B.V. Announces Pricing of Eur 550 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

Q-Park Holding I B.V. (the “Company,” and together with Q-Park Holding B.V. (the “Parent”) and the direct and indirect subsidiaries of the Parent, the “Group”) today announces that it has successfully priced EUR 550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2030 at an issue price of 100% (the “New Notes”). The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and settlement is expected to occur on or around 1 July, 2024. The proceeds from the offering, if completed, are expected to be used:

(i) to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of the 3.500% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 issued by the Company, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon;

(ii) to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026 issued by the Company, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon;

(iii) to pay fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing and

(iv) for general corporate purposes.

About the Company and Q-Park



The Company was formed as a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) under the laws of The Netherlands on May 12, 2017. The Company is a direct subsidiary of the Parent. The Group is a leading parking infrastructure owner and operator in the Western European market, with a large and diversified portfolio of owned, leased and managed parking facilities across seven Western European countries. The Group mainly operates off-street parking spaces owned by it as well as parking spaces under concessions and long-term leases from public and private landlords, with a focus on off-street purpose-built parking facilities at strategic locations. The Group operates 4,315 parking facilities comprising 896,187 parking spaces as of March 31, 2024 in The Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Ireland.