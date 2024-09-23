Q-Park Renew Partnership with B:Music

Q-Park are delighted to announce that they have renewed their partnership with B:Music, the music charity that operates Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Symphony Hall in Birmingham is one of the UK's most renowned concert venues, celebrated for its world-class acoustics and architectural elegance. Opened in 1991, it is located within the International Convention Centre and serves as the home of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. The hall was designed with a focus on acoustic perfection, featuring adjustable panels and an innovative ceiling to optimize sound for a wide variety of performances, from classical concerts to modern events. Its interior boasts a blend of traditional and contemporary design, with seating for over 2,200 people. Symphony Hall is a cultural hub, regularly hosting international artists and orchestras, and is a vital part of Birmingham’s vibrant arts scene.

B:Music is a dynamic music and arts charity based in Birmingham, dedicated to creating accessible, world-class musical experiences for diverse audiences. As well as the iconic Symphony Hall it also manages the Town Hall venue and works to engage the local community through an array of concerts, educational programs, and outreach initiatives. With a focus on inclusivity, they offer a platform for both established and emerging artists, spanning a wide range of genres, from classical and jazz to contemporary and world music. The charity aims to enrich lives through the power of music, fostering creativity, cultural understanding, and artistic excellence in Birmingham and beyond.

Q-Park and B:Music have had a successful collaboration for many years with discounted parking provided for members at Q-Park Brindleyplace, just a 4 minute walk from Symphony Hall. In 2017 after Q-Park took over operation of the Mailbox facility the partnership was extended so that visitors could park in their choice of two safe and secure parking facilities. For those who have switched to electric vehicles, Q-Park has made significant investments in charging infrastructure over the past 18 months. As a result, a large number of EV Charging Points are now available across both locations.

As part of this extended partnership all ticket holders visiting Symphony Hall can avail of a 10% discount when pre-booking parking online. Online pre-booking with Q-Park allows customers to seamlessly access the parking facility via their Number Plate. As an addition Q-Park are donating 10% of the revenue from bookings made using the discount back to B:Music. They then use these donations to fund their charitable activities across Birmingham.

Rachel Cranny, Head of Development and Impact commented. ‘We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Q-Park. The combination of discounted parking for our visitors and a charitable donation that supports our vital community work makes this a true win-win for us.’

John Denton, Director of Commercial at Q-Park UK added ‘Working with local stakeholders is at the heart of what we do here at Q-Park so we are naturally delighted to continue our work with B:Music to provide parking for patrons of Symphony Hall.’

About Q-Park

Q-Park is notable for its quality approach and has a portfolio comprising over 3,300 parking facilities with more than 640,000 parking spaces in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, France, Ireland, and Denmark.