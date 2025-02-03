Q-Park Supports Kiel University Hospital UKSH

Q-Park , one of the leading parking space managers in Europe, is once again demonstrating its flexibility and customer focus: Q-Park is now providing parking spaces for employees of the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Kiel Campus, in its " Q-Park Altstadt" parking garage in Kiel. This measure is a direct response to the temporary lack of parking spaces at the hospital, whose own parking garage is currently undergoing extensive renovation work.

Thanks to the quick collaboration between Q-Park and the UKSH, a solution was found at short notice that allows hospital employees to conveniently park their vehicles in the immediate vicinity of their workplace during the coming "cold and dark season". This is particularly important in view of the daily challenges that hospital staff in the healthcare sector have to overcome - by providing parking spaces, the aim is to make the journey as stress-free as possible for employees.

"We understand the urgency of the situation and are pleased to be able to offer the UKSH and its employees a flexible solution during the restructuring phase," emphasises Roman Rohrberg, Marketing and Sales Manager at Q-Park Germany. "Q-Park stands for customer-oriented solutions and it is our aim to react quickly in situations like this."

Clearly structured access regulations and user-friendly access systems ensure that the hospital's employees can use the car park easily and conveniently. "With this cooperation, we not only want to offer a solution to the current situation, but also strengthen trust in Q-Park as a reliable partner," adds Roman Rohrberg.

Q-Park is proud to work with UKSH and will continue to strive to make a positive contribution to the mobility infrastructure of the city of Kiel.

