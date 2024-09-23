Smart Parking: Retail Parks - How to Maximise Your Car Park for Customers

The first impression a customer receives upon arriving at your retail park or shopping precinct is crucial. This often involves how easy it is to park safely and without frustration.

A well-managed car park is essential for all concerned and Smart Parking has every solution to help you. The data we can provide you as a business owner or retail manager can help you make informed decisions about your customers. An example is information about customer stay duration and weekly/monthly/annual trends in usage.

Smart Parking currently manages a large range of retail car parks, and we have the expertise to partner with you and provide sensible solutions for stress points. Our friendly team is dedicated to finding solutions that will have a significant impact on both your customers and your workload. Let us help you navigate through various options to enhance your business operations and improve customer satisfaction.

"We employ Smart Parking due to their professionalism, flexibility and outstanding knowledge of the parking industry not only knowing the industry inside and out but also being part of the organisations that shape the parking industry for the future.

We have found Smart Parking to have the technology for the future and we are able to access important KPI data very quickly, we can analyse car numbers, dwell times and trading patterns easily. We have regular visits from our account manager which is reassuring should we have any issues we need to resolve either operationally or with tickets . I have dealt with a lot of car parking companies over the years, and I am extremely happy to recommend Smart Parking." Centre Director | Retail Park

About Smart Parking Limited

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) | A Global Parking Business

Smart Parking Limited is a pioneering technology innovator and services company in the parking industry. With offices in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Denmark and the UK our aim is to bring our intelligent integrated smart parking services to the world and reinvent the parking experience.

The Company operates and manages thousands of car park spaces across the globe using our proprietary Smart Cloud technology linked with Automatic Number Plate Recognition/License Plate Recognition (ANPR/LPR) systems. This can be used as a single solution or with the option to be combined with payment solutions.

Smart Parking Limited has been an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SP) publicly listed company since early 2011.