Urbiotica Debuts with Its FASTPRK Solutions in the Australian Market, Hand in Hand with APARC

Urbiotica is making its debut in the Australian market with APARC, a local technology distributor and a role model in the parking sector that offers comprehensive solutions for improving mobility through smart parking management. APARC already has a wide experience in implementing parking control solutions.

This cooperation opens up a new commercialization channel for Urbiotica in a very developed market regarding the implementation of smart parking solutions for guidance and control, hand in hand with an experienced and prestigious player in Australia. APARC was particularly interested in Urbiotica’s FASTPRK control solutions and its NB-IoT sensor, which avoids the necessity of using gateways in implementations thanks to its 98% reliability and M2M communication. The mentioned characteristics greatly facilitate the installation, maintenance, and its associated costs.

The collaboration begins with three projects won by APARC in the cities of Kingston, Frankston, and Bass Coast Shire, where the defined parking solutions are already being implemented. The new clients recognize Urbiotica’s NB-IoT technology as the most reliable, easy to deploy and maintain compared to traditional solutions using gateways. The implementation of these first three projects represents Urbiotica’s first step into the Australian continent and states that “it is a great satisfaction that APARC has trusted in our technology and to have the opportunity to penetrate this mature and consolidated market”.

About Urbiotica

Urbiotica was born in 2008 with the mission to bring the most innovative technology to society through urban environments. Its vision is to help cities become more manageable, efficient and sustainable, improving the quality of life of its citizens