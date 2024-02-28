WPS: Smooth Parking And Payment At The NCPM Congress With WPS PAY

After an inspiring day full of exciting sessions and networking opportunities at the NCPM congress in Schouwburg Het Park, you naturally want to pay for parking without any hassle. Thanks to the new payment method WPS PAY, this is easier than ever.

WPS PAY: the smarter way to pay for parking

WPS PAY, takes the customer experience to the next level by increasing parking convenience for drivers. No more hassle of looking for a payment machine or queuing. Paying is as simple as scan, pay and go!

Scan, pay & go!

There are two ways you can pay for parking with WPS PAY. Either you scan a QR code via your mobile phone when leaving the parking location and pay the parking fee directly. Or you purchase a WPS PAY day ticket in advance. Both options do not require installation of an app. The QR code is strategically placed on flyers and posters in the foyer and right in front of the payment terminal in the car park. You scan the code, enter your license plate number and choose your payment method. The payment is then processed quickly and securely via the WPS PAY platform.

The choice of Municipality Hoorn

The Municipality of Hoorn has chosen to add WPS PAY to the Schouwburg Het Park location, where the NCPM congress will take place this year. This solution is in combination with existing WPS parking equipment.

This location experiences many peak moments; motorists who want to enter and exit the parking lot at the same time to visit a performance. The Municipality of Hoorn strives for a smooth customer journey, where the parker can easily pay on departure and leave the theater with a smile. This also applies during the NCPM congress.

During the congress

During the NCPM congress, you can learn more about WPS PAY from our colleagues Volkert Kieft, Sales Manager NL and Frank van Erp, Senior Account Manager. They will be walking around during the congress and will be happy to answer all your questions about parking management.

Experience the ease

Would you like to experience how easy it is to pay with WPS PAY? Take a look at the landing page: https://discover.wpspay.app/. And watch the video that was recorded at the Schouwburg Het Park location: https://youtu.be/h6iVLc59t2w. This video provides a step-by-step explanation of the process, as well as Chantal van der Wolk's insights into the motivation for implementing WPS PAY and her experience with it.

Would this also work for your parking facility?

WPS PAY is a flexible payment method that is suitable for all types of parking facilities and customer journeys. In addition to enhancing the user experience, WPS PAY also pays for itself at your parking facility by reducing the total cost of ownership and, with it, maintenance/management costs. This is because fewer payment machines are needed on site. WPS PAY is also easy to implement with all existing WPS systems. For ParkID as a Service customers, WPS PAY activation is even included as standard. Are you interested in WPS PAY for your parking facility? Then contact WPS Parking Solutions via marketing@wps-parking.com

Enjoy a smooth parking experience with WPS PAY!

About WPS

Since its establishment in 1985, WPS Parking Solutions has grown from a local Dutch provider of parking systems into one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based automated parking solutions. WPS’ mission is to create smart, reliable and future-proof parking solutions that are designed for today’s and tomorrow’s connected world.