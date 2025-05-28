New Collaboration: CCV and Orbility

We are proud to announce our collaboration with Orbility. Combining Orbility’s next-generation parking systems with CCV’s seamless payment technology.

As part of this partnership, Orbility will be using the new CCV IM-series unattended terminals to enable smooth and secure transactions.

This integration empowers parking operators across Europe to deliver:

Frictionless entry-to-exit journeys for drivers

Simplified, centralized operations for parking managers

for parking managers Future-ready infrastructure for smart cities and mobility ecosystems

Together, we are building more efficient, user-friendly parking experiences ready to scale across Europe.

About CCV

CCV is an international payment solutions provider that services over 600,000 businesses with end-to-end payment solutions in Europe. Our extensive portfolio includes a processing and settlement platform, online and closed-loop payments, acquiring services, and a wide range of in-store and unattended payment terminals. CCV’s focused partnership strategy, as well as direct SME offerings, enabled us to take leading positions in all home markets: the Netherlands (HQ), Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland. Our success is based on innovation and a long-term customer-focused commitment via partnerships and SME businesses.

About Orbility

Orbility is a global leader in parking management solutions, providing innovative and reliable systems for a wide range of applications. With a focus on technology and customer service, Orbility delivers solutions that enhance the parking experience for both operators and users.