New Collaboration: CCV and Orbility
We are proud to announce our collaboration with Orbility. Combining Orbility’s next-generation parking systems with CCV’s seamless payment technology.
As part of this partnership, Orbility will be using the new CCV IM-series unattended terminals to enable smooth and secure transactions.
This integration empowers parking operators across Europe to deliver:
- Frictionless entry-to-exit journeys for drivers
- Simplified, centralized operations for parking managers
- Future-ready infrastructure for smart cities and mobility ecosystems
Together, we are building more efficient, user-friendly parking experiences ready to scale across Europe.
About CCV
CCV is an international payment solutions provider that services over 600,000 businesses with end-to-end payment solutions in Europe. Our extensive portfolio includes a processing and settlement platform, online and closed-loop payments, acquiring services, and a wide range of in-store and unattended payment terminals. CCV’s focused partnership strategy, as well as direct SME offerings, enabled us to take leading positions in all home markets: the Netherlands (HQ), Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland. Our success is based on innovation and a long-term customer-focused commitment via partnerships and SME businesses.
About Orbility
Orbility is a global leader in parking management solutions, providing innovative and reliable systems for a wide range of applications. With a focus on technology and customer service, Orbility delivers solutions that enhance the parking experience for both operators and users.
Comments
There are no comments yet for this item
Join the discussion