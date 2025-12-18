WPS: A Smoother, More Modern Parking Experience for Saxenburgh Medical Center

Saxenburgh Medisch Centrum has taken the next step toward future-ready parking. The hospital is replacing its outdated entry and exit terminals — including the associated barriers — with modern equipment that improves reliability and ease of use for patients, visitors, and staff.

As part of the upgrade, two pay stations have been replaced with cashless pay stations, streamlining the payment process and reducing maintenance needs.

Because of the many advantages it offers, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) has also been included in the project, providing faster access and a more user-friendly parking flow.

A clear, thoughtful modernisation — tailored to the hospital’s needs, and ready for the years ahead.

